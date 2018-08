Trump dice que se necesita ID con foto para ir de compras

The president says you need a photo ID to buy groceries.

1. He’s lying.

2. I didn’t go to Afghanistan for his right to buy groceries.

3. This dude has never in his life bought his own groceries.

— Jason Kander (@JasonKander) August 1, 2018