Trump amenaza a Irán, y la internet le responde con bromas y memes

To Karen: NEVER, EVER FORGET TO REPLACE THE INK IN THE PRINTER AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COMPANY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR FORGETFULNESS & BAD HAIR. BE CAUTIOUS!

— Kage (@swissmistress) July 23, 2018