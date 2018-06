Kim Jong-Un se lleva su propio inodoro a la cumbre con Trump

Anyone else spot this? There were two "Donald Trump" signing pens, NK official came in and shined up the one for Kim, then at the last minute Kim Yo Jong pulled out her own per to use instead of the one provided. Kim used that and back it went in her blazer. (Pool video) pic.twitter.com/dZWEK22IdF

— Martyn Williams (@martyn_williams) June 12, 2018