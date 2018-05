17 estados demandan a Trump y proteger leyes contra contaminantes

Today, we announced @EPA plans to roll back Obama Admin fuel standards. These standards were inappropriate & needed to be revised. The focus should be on providing consumer choice and the strongest environmental protections.

Catch the full event here➡️ https://t.co/2LPgSu5iXO pic.twitter.com/rbqixkEhK5

— Administrator Pruitt (@EPAScottPruitt) April 3, 2018