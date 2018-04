“¿Hay hispanos en la sala?” Se pregunta Trump en medio de Hialeah

Donald Trump just awkwardly said this to his crowd at an event in Hialeah, FL:

"Hispanics! Are there are any Hispanics in the room? No. I doubt it."

The crowd booed, cheered and laughed. Behavior like this is why they were given the nickname deplorables.pic.twitter.com/HHMGbytOeK

— Adam Best (@adamcbest) April 16, 2018