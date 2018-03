¿Firmará el gobernador la nueva ley de control de armas en Florida?

#Florida Neither the 3-day waiting period on all rifles and shotguns, raising the age from 18 to 21 to buy any firearm, or the bump stock ban will have any effect on crime. Take Action Now!

— NRA (@NRA) March 7, 2018