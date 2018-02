Republicano rifa arma en Maryland como la usada en la masacre de Florida

The TONE DEAF CANDIDATE AARON PENMAN and JEFF GAHLER ,SEEM TO THINK ITS OK FOR PUTTING UP A GUN RAFFLE DAYS AFTER 17 CHILDREN WERE KILLED AND 14 OTHERS WERE WOUNDED! Reports forget the mention of the wounded! Their families lives have been ripped apart! WHY AREN’T THEY NEWS TOO? pic.twitter.com/jlBBZbk0aV

— Citizen EARTH (@tucsonrosie2001) February 19, 2018