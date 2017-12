Revista aconseja a Clinton que se vaya a tejer, y la internet explota

Thanks @Eviljohna. And thanks to my friends/followers for amplifying your tweet about #CancelVanityFair. Suggesting the first woman to be a major party presidential nominee should take up knitting is a stunning lack of judgment on @VanityFair's part. Especially to end 2017. https://t.co/sWhhpLgyss

— Peter Daou (@peterdaou) December 27, 2017