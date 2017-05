Comey, despedido del FBI, acepta testificar ante el Senado sobre Rusiagate

Mr. Comey will testify in an open committee session sometime after Memorial Day, the senators said in the statement, although no date has yet been set.

“I am hopeful that he will clarify for the American people recent events that have been broadly reported in the media,” said Senator Richard Burr, Republican of North Carolina and chairman of the committee. Senator Mark Warner, Democrat of Virginia, said he expects Mr. Comey to “shed light on issues critical to this committee’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.”